BidaskClub Downgrades Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

CSII opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

