BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after acquiring an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,772,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BHP Group by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 352,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

