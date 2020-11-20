Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $168.59 on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
