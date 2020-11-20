Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $168.59 on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at $151,701,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in adidas by 4,734.6% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in adidas by 46.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at $306,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

