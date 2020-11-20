Benchmark Raises JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target to $165.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YY. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of JOYY by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

