Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BECN. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Shares of BECN opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

