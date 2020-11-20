Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

BECN stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

