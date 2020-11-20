Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.03 ($81.22).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €74.00 ($87.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.68.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

