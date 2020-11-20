Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,714 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.64% of Bausch Health Companies worth $46,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $19.63 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

