Barclays Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $325.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Barclays from $299.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $295.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average of $241.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

