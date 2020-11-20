Barclays Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $50.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

