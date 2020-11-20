Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.