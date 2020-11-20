Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BOTJ opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.