Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Outperformer by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to an outperformer rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.70.

NYSE:BMO opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,230,000 after acquiring an additional 275,950 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,550,000 after acquiring an additional 881,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 443,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

