Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$108.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$84.05.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

TSE BMO opened at C$92.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$82.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.36.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.