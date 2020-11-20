Bank of America Upgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to “Buy”

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

HEES has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.70, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.39. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

