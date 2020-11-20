Bank of America Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $55.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.15.

SLG opened at $57.95 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

