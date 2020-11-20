Bank of America Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $56.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REG opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

