Bank of America Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $101.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.80.

FRT opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after buying an additional 144,517 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,547,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

