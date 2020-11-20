Bank of America Raises Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $31.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of DEI opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 358,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

