Bank of America Raises Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $31.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.07.
Shares of DEI opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59.
In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 358,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.