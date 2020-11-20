Bank of America Cuts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $166.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.38.

ABG opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $129.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after buying an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after buying an additional 293,629 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

