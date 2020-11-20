Bank of America Boosts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $28.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.44.

HPP stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 204.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

