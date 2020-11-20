Bank of America Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $131.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.06.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $128.89 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

