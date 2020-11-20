Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

BBVA stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after buying an additional 1,949,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 434,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

