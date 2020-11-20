Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €3.90 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.32 ($3.90).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

