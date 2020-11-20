Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Bâloise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Bâloise stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

