Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BPC stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.37.

About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

