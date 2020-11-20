B. Riley Weighs in on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SILV. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $149,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 347,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

