B. Riley Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $14.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of CNK opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.00. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 233.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cinemark by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

