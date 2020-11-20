Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 0.51. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

