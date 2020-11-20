AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Insider Buys £229,545.14 in Stock

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd bought 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,169 ($54.47) per share, for a total transaction of £229,545.14 ($299,902.19).

James Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, James Kidd sold 410 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.84), for a total value of £20,975.60 ($27,404.76).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 4,175.39 ($54.55) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,440.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,317.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 214.12. AVEVA Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,775 ($49.32) to GBX 4,125 ($53.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,254.44 ($55.58).

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.