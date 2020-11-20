Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%.

NYSE AVYA opened at $16.41 on Friday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

