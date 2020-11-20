Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.

AVYA stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

