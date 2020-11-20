Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth about $39,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth about $37,702,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 245,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,531,080.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,012 shares of company stock worth $25,217,127. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $164.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -256.33 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

