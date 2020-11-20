Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.76.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.47 million. Analysts predict that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

