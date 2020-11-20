Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$11.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$10.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.44. The firm has a market cap of $402.23 million and a PE ratio of -150.28. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

