AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

