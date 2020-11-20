AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

AutoCanada stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

