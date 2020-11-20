AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) stock opened at C$28.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.71. The company has a market cap of $788.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.97.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

