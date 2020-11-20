Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Upgraded at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACB. Cowen boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.20. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$51.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.