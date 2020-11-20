AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUDC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

AUDC stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $855.08 million, a PE ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

