Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AIOSF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

