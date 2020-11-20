Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of AIOSF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.