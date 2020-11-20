AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,125 ($106.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,271.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,479.87. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

