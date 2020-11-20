Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) PT Set at €15.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.49 ($17.05).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

