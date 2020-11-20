Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASRT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. Analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Assertio by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 134,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

