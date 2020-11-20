Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashland’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fiscal fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, Ashland remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives including reduction in capital spending and net working capital. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwind from weak industrial demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s portfolio management actions are also expected to affect its sales in 2021. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.73.

NYSE:ASH opened at $78.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

