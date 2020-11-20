Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -275.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,166 shares of company stock worth $7,877,131. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

