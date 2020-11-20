Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of ARWR opened at $68.92 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -275.68 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,131 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

