Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:AHH opened at $10.59 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

