Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.45.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $272.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $675,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,879.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,198 shares of company stock worth $28,245,048. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

