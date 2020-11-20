Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

ACRE stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

